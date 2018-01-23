Wildcats return from weather to pick up two victories

Following a long nine-day layoff provided by Ol’ Man Winter that resulted in cancellations and postponements, the Wildcats basketball squad finally returned to the hardwood on Jan. 18 and showed no signs of rust in collecting a lopsisded win over Williamstown and grinding out a tough road victory over Frederick Douglass in the Jaguar Classic.

Pendleton County scored early and often as it blitzed Williamstown for 34 points in the first quarter en route to a 93-44 home victory. Junior forward Dontaie Allen erupted for 36 first half points which included six three-pointer’s. He led netted a game-high 43 points on 16 of 22 shooting and collected 10 rebounds. Senior guard Grant Walsh knocked down seven of 10 shots to finish with 17 points while also grabbing 10 rebounds and handing out six assists.