Wildcats offense explodes on Pioneers

While the wet fall weather continues to play havoc on the Wildcats and Ladycats soccer schedule, the boys team did sneak in a game versus Simon Kenton.

A game that their offense led by Conner Harper, exploded in the 6-3 victory. Harper had five goals himself.

“Going into the game I did not know how it was going to go. Simon Kenton is a good team. But we played amazing,” said Harper. “All of my shots that night fell. “I couldn’t have done it without my teammates having the confidence in me.”

The senior continues to amaze with 21 goals in just six games as Pendleton has a 4-1-1 record.

His first goal was from a free kick off the foot of Jimmy O’Hara. He played it into the box and Harper brought it down and slotted it passed the keeper.

Cody Sullivan was brought out of the goal for the game versus the Pioneers and his long throw-in over the defense led to Harper’s second goal.

With a perfect placement of a shot past the goalie, Harper beat a couple defenders and hit a low back angel shot to the left post for his third goal.

His fourth goal was a diving header from a cross off the foot of Tyler Caudill.

“We had corner that Simon Kenton had cleared out but Ty got the ball back on the outside and beat a defender. I noticed he had space to cross it and I yelled for him,” Harper explained about how the diving shot played out.

“He played a perfect ball right in front of me and I went for the diving head to make it flashy,” he said.

His fifth and final goal of the night was from 30 yards out in the center of the field.. He struck the ball and it knuckled moving from left to right.

While his son was putting on an impressive scoring show, Coach Aaron Harper wanted to talk about his defense and sophomore class.

“Defensively, it was our best performance thus far into the season,” he said. “We kept our formational shape and contained their offensive threats. We stayed behind the ball, forcing them to try and play over the top. Which we defended well.”

With Sullivan moving out of the goal, he picked a goal himself.

“Brought Cody out of the goal and onto the midfield which proved to benefit us greatlly,” said Coach Harper.

He lauded the play of Connor Falwell between the pipes as well as the play of Tyler Volz and Ethan Courts at outside backs.

“The sophomore class has a lot of talent and tons of potential. Future will continue to be bright for Pendleton County,” he said.

The younger players developing defensively while the offense is on fire makes the Cats a tough team to play.