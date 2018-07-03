Wildcats looking to replace eight seniors with new faces

The coaching staff for the Pendleton County Wildcats basketball team got to see an early preview of the 2018-19 squad as they recently wrapped up their summer hoops session.

The team took part in 13 games that featured opponents from both Kentucky and Ohio as head coach Keaton Belcher designed a challenging schedule that allowed his team to face competition not normally seen during the regular season.

“Our goal this summer was to not only see improvement of individual skill sets but also make a schedule where our players would experience playing against good competition from different schools that we usually don’t play against,” Belcher said.

The Wildcats traveled to Western Kentucky University team camp, Fleming County High School and Goshen High School in Ohio. Coach Belcher and staff also used the time to evaluate different lineups as the program looks to fill the void left by eight departing seniors (three starters) from last season. The opportunity for new faces to step up into more prominent roles intensified following an injury suffered by star senior forward, Dontaie Allen, who sustained a hip flexor that would limit him to just two games.

