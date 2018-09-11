Wildcats fall behidn in wet conditions, comeback in 2nd half for victory

Pendleton County Wildcat football secured a much needed win last Friday against Dayton. The Wildcats pulled out the victory after falling behind 20-12 at halftime.

The Wildcats fumbled two punt snaps in the first half. Dayton was able to block a punt and return it for a touchdown off one of the fumble punts. On the other, the Green Devils were able to get a short field setting them up for another score.

The Wildcats were able to drive down the field at the beginning of the second half bringing the score to 20-18. Senior running back Mason Fuller suffered an injury in the second half and was replaced by junior Jacob Bex who provided a good change of pace and strong running.

Dayton’s short passing game was able to keep them ahead. They were able to retake the lead 27-18. Due to sloppy field conditions, both teams had trouble hanging onto the ball.

The Wildcat defense was able to make the right adjustments to combat the Dayton short passing attack. The Wildcat secondary stiffened breaking up multiple passes keeping Dayton from the end zone. Junior defensive backs Colby and Colton Beane both came up with two interceptions stopping two drives and killing momentum.

Junior Lyle Secrist made an athletic, game-saving play in the third quarter by picking up a fumbled handoff and working his way into the end zone. Secrist’s score and extra point brought Pendleton within one; 27 to 26.

The Wildcat offensive line played well in the second half opening up running lanes for newly installed running back Bex. He was able to score the final touchdown solidifying a Wildcat victory. Dayton’s final drive was cut short due to a Beane interception.

Secrist had one of his best games of the season at running back scoring two touchdowns. Sophomore Caleb Rogers scored his first touchdown of the season with a long touchdown run up the middle in the first half.

The Wildcats are back in action in two weeks with their first district action of the season. The Wildcats will play host to a solid Bath County team on September 21. Kickoff will be at 7:30 p.m. The Wildcats are seeking their first district win in their current district and the first of the Brian Burgemier era. They currently sit at 2-2 on the season.