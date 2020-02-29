Wildcats face off against Camels in regional tourney

George Rogers Clark is proudly hosting the Boys 10th Region Tournament in their new gym starting next week.

The Wildcats drew Campbell County in the last game of the first round. It is scheduled for Wednesday, March 5 at 7:30 p.m. Admission is $7 for the first round and semifinals with no passes accepted. Children 5 and under are free. Admission is $5 for the championship game.

It is a rematch from a 78-49 loss by Pendleton County just 17 days ago.