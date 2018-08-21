Wildcat Football dominates Gallatin County

Head Coach Brian Burgemier and the Pendleton County Wildcat football have won their opening game two years in a row. with a strong victory against Gallatin County, 35-6.

The 29-point margin of victory is the largest of the Brian Burgemier era. It’s also the largest since the 2014 season when Pendleton County defeated Bracken County 48-6.

The Wildcats led for the entire game. They struck first in the 1st quarter after a 24-yard touchdown run by junior athlete Colton Beane.

Campbell pitched it to Beane who quickly turned the corner dashing down the left sideline into the end zone for six. Sophomore Drew Duff ran the ball in for thetwo point conversion putting the Wildcats up 8-0.

It remained that way until the second quarter when Campbell busted the game wide open with a 33-yard touchdown run off a well-executed option. He picked up a key block from junior Colby Beane cleaning the last defenders up giving Campbell a clear path to the end zone. The Wildcats failed on their two-point conversion and led 14-0 at halftime.

Coming out of the half, the Wildcats remained focused and kept their foot on the gas pedal.

The most exciting offensive play of the game for the Wildcats happened on a 4th and 18 on their opponents 30 yard line. Campbell received the snap from Blayne Pugh, faced pressure and began to roll out to his left.

Colby Beane lined up in the slot and streaked down the field towards the end zone. Campbell spotted hjim open in the end zone. He threw a 30-yard dart off his back foot.

