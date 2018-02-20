Wildcat duo named All 10th Region

Dontaie Allen was selected the 10th Region Co-Player of the Year by the 10th Region Boys Basketball Coaches Association. Coach Keaton Belcher indicated that Allen has had a special season and a big reason why the Wildcats have had a successful season. The junior is averaging over 30 points per game and 10 rebounds per game. Both are tops among 10th Region players as well as among the state leaders.

Senior Forward Grant Walsh was selected by the 10th Region Boys Basketball Coaches Association as Honorable Mention All-Region. Coach Keaton Belcher said that Walsh has had a great individual season and a major contributor to the Wildcats success of 22 wins. Walsh is averaging 13 points per game, 5.6 rebounds per game, 3.3 assists per game and draws the other team’s best offensive player each game.

