Was there a mummified baby found in Falmouth building

There rumor is sweeping Facebook like Road Runner escaping a Wile E. Coyote Acme trap.

But according to local officials, there is no truth to the rumor that a mummified baby was found as they tore down an abandoned building in Falmouth.

Mayor Ron Stinson, Sheriff Craig Peoples and Fire Chief David Marquardt all indicated there was no truth to the rumor.

Pendleton County coroner Jonathon Peoples who would be called in to verify the remains in this situation simply replied, "No!"

Contrary to the assurance of those on social media, nope readers, it did not happen.