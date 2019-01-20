UPDATED: Three charged in death of Chris Powell

Three males were arrested and charged in connection with the death of Chris Powell.

According to a Ky. State Police press release, both Shawn Richie and Jason Wallace were charged with Manslaughter, 1st degree.

Chris Harris was charged with Tampering with Physical Evidence and Hindering Apprehension of a Fugitive.

Richie was also charged with non-payment of fines, drug paraphernalia and parole violation for a felony offense.

Both Richie and Harris are housed in the Campbell County Detention Center.

The investigation is ongoing.

The Kentucky State Police Dry Ridge Post is investigating the death of a Georgetown man that died as a result of an incident that occurred yesterday afternoon in Falmouth, KY.

January 21, 2019 5:06 p.m.

The initial investigation indicates that KSP Post 6 received a call from Pendleton County Dispatch on January 20th at approximately 1:23 p.m., after EMS transported an injured individual to Harrison County Memorial Hospital. Christopher R Powell, 31 years old of Georgetown, died as a result of his injuries and was pronounced deceased at the Harrison Memorial. The ongoing investigation alleges that Powell was fatally injured while in the area of 2nd Street in Falmouth.

Anyone with information that could be linked to his death is asked to contact the Kentucky State Police at (859) 428-1212.

The ongoing investigation is being conducted by KSP Post 6 Detective Chis Lairson.

With Martin Luther King, Jr. Holiday today, there was an early deadline for Tuesday, January 22 edition of Falmouth Outlook. With the deadline on this past Friday, tomorrow's edition will have no mention of this story. We will continue to follow the story and update this story on the website as we get information.

-----------------------------------

January 20, 2019 - 5:33pm Falmouth1