UPDATED: Allen has successful surgery

According to April Allen Thomas, mother of Dontaie Allen, he was home resting after successful surgery.

"Surgery was optional but highly recommended to get him back on the court sooner with 100 percent strength," she texted Falmouth Outlook on Thursday evening. "He won't need therapy for the collar bone. He will just need to rebuild the strength in it. Which will come natural when he starts working out in six weeks."

Early on Wednesday morning as Dontaie drove to Lexington on Russell Cave Road for physical therapy for his knee injury, his vehicle struck a tree according to Charles Loudermilk, a public affairs officer for the Kentucky State Police post at Dry Ridge. Allen was the only occupant of the vehicle and was transported to Harrison Memorial Hospital in Cynthiana and later was transferred by ambulance to UK Hospital.