For two Wilcats, it's now a Hall of Fame career

The 10th Region Hall of Fame Class for 2019 was recently announced and among the inductees include a pair of Pendleton County Wildcats whose playing days have long been over, but their impact around the program and community has remained well intact.

Bob Griffin (class of 1971) and Jimmy Gregg (class of 1972) will be enshrined into the prestigious group that includes some of the greatest names in Kentucky prep basketball history at the annual banquet set to be held on March 19 at Paris High School.

Griffin, a multi-sport star who excelled at basketball along with baseball, golf and track during his high school career; served as the team captain during his senior year of the 1971 Wildcat squad that captured the regional championship. That season he averaged 16 points and 13 rebounds per game while topping the club in several statistical categories. He was the recipient of the inaugural Larry Price “Mr. Hustle” Award and would go onto be named as an all-district, all-region, and honorable mention all-state performer. Griffin says his selection into the hall of fame reflects just as much on the talented teammates he shared the court with as it does for himself.

“I’m very honored and humbled to have the opportunity to be among some of the most talented players and coaches this state has ever had, many of whom are far more talented than I ever was,” he said. “I was very fortunate to play with some exceptional teammates and coaches who all cared greatly for one another. We played in an era where we really valued sharing the ball, taking pride in our defense and playing hard. Winning was the most important thing and on any given night, a different player could step up and perform well, and it didn’t matter to any of us who it was,” Griffin added.

The 1971 Wildcats would eventually fall to Owensboro (who finished state runner-up) at the Sweet Sixteen held at that time at Freedom Hall in Louisville. Griffin was also a key contributor during his junior senior on the 1970 club which finished 25-3. After graduation, he became just the fourth player ever to sign with Northern Kentucky University on a four-year scholarship. While there, he played two seasons, led the team in steals and was recognized as the Mr. Hustle award winner and best defensive player. Griffin would leave NKU to join his family owned and operated business, Griffin Industries. He has remained a prominent figure in the northern Kentucky area during the past five decades, serving on numerous committees at NKU and closely following his love for basketball.

Jimmy Gregg, class of 1972, played three seasons for the Wildcats (1970-72) and led the ‘71 team in scoring and assists as a junior. He was played vital roles on the 1970 and ‘72 teams and was recognized as an all-region performer during his final two seasons. Gregg has been a fixture with both Pendleton County athletics as well as the school system for nearly four decades. In the early 1980’s he began driving a school bus for the

school district and in 1986 took on an expanded role where he started driving athletic teams on away trips both near and far. During the 2001-02 school year he became the exclusive driver for the boys basketball team and has continued that role to this day. For Gregg, the endless amount of relationships and friendships he’s made through the years gives him more gratitude than the accomplishments he earned during his playing days.

“I first have to thank Keaton Belcher for nominating me for this award. We share a great friendship that goes back to when he was a young man, and for me to see him come up through the ranks and lead those boys as their coach is very special to me. We have so many funny stories to share about our trips through the years,” he says.

Gregg also expressed his appreciation to the great numbers of school personnel who have treated him with what he describes as no less than great respect.

“All of the superintendents, athletic directors, principals, and coaches through the years have treated me with nothing but class. I’ve had a lot of fun doing this over the years; it’s never really felt like a job,” he added.

The imprint on the great number of lives that has been felt over the years by both Griffin and Gregg speaks volumes not only about their accomplishments on the hardwood, but even more so the ways they have carried themselves through adulthood. Life has a way of rewarding you when you are great at what you do.