Two female teens avoid possible abduction in Falmouth

Social media has been full of potential abductions in the Florence area over the past few months with links to sex trafficking being the scare. And in a parent’s worse nightmare two teenage girls that the Falmouth Outlook will not identify had a similar experience as they headed to school.

As on any normal school day, these two were doing a couple errands before heading to PCHS. They returned a movie at McDonald’s Redbox and were driving away when a lady with oxygen tubing and in her 50’s was in the middle of the parking lot. They later told the police she was driving a gray/gold car and had long, dark hair down to the middle of her back. They had to pull around her as she was blocking the exit from McDonald’s.

They needed to pick up some supplies for Student Council and headed to the General Dollar Store. As they walked back to their car, the same lady pulled in front of them and yelled, “Do you know where Donna is?”

They nervously told her “No, they did not.”

She was not buying it and snarled at them, “Yeah, you do.”

They had noticed a man in his 50’s/60’s wearing a blue plaid shirt and looking in the backseat of a burnt orange car looking in his backstreet.

As they were dealing with the lady yelling about a Donna, he quickly made his way up behind them.

The two young ladies smartly made their way to their car, locked the doors and started the car.

He began to tap on the driver’s window and telling them, “Hey girls, I have something for you in my car.”

The scared teen driving said she was leaning away from the window while he told them he had something in his car that had “lots of color.”

After not getting any reaction from them, he got frustrated, threw his hands up in the air and walked away.

The driver questioned whether they should call the police but felt they should not bother them. Instead she texted her mom who is a teacher and was administering state testing and had her phone off. It was 2-3 hours later when she saw the message.

That’s the exact opposite of what the investigating officer Falmouth Police Assistant Chief Shannon Clems hopes teens and individuals will do.

“We need people to call 911 immediately when these things are happening. A delay of 3 hours and a person could almost be in Gatlinburg by the time we know about it,” said Clems.

As far as could this be a possible abduction, Clems said, “We do not know whether they were working together or not or what their intention was. But if it walks like a duck and quacks like a duck, then it is probably a duck.”

He did note it is a classic abduction to move of people working together. District the target in one direction and come up from behind them.

“Imagine what could have happened if they were broken down alongisde the road with nowhere to go. People in small towns like Falmouth needs to be aware of these type of tactics,” said Clem.

What could be imagined is easily a parent’s worse nightmare.

To see a complete edition of the Falmouth Outlook, you can subscribe to an e-edition or login.