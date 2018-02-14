Two Cats heading to the 10th Region Hall of Fame

Former Ladycat Basketball coach, Scott Collins, was selected by the 10th Region Girls coaches as a member of the 2018 Hall of Fame class. He will be inducted at a banquet at the end of March. As the second winningest coach in program history, his teams won two 38th District Tournament championships and made a 10th Region Tournament semi-final appearance. Off the court, he led the 10th Region Basketball Coaches Association as President for five years coordinating the HOF, post season awards and banquet.

Mason Monroe, who stands third on the Wildcats all-time scoring list, was voted to the 10th Region Boys Basketball Coaches Association Hall of Fame as a member of the Class of 2018. He will be inducted into the HOF at a banquet towards the end of March.