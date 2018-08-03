Trouble paying your Falmouth August utility bill?

Per City Ordinance, that the staff of City Hall has no authority to alter or ignore, anyone who is struggling to pay their August utility bill MUST call City Hall and make arrangements BEFORE August 15 to pay their bill. Falmouth City Hall phone number is 654-6937.

Those who call BEFORE the disconnect date will have to the third of the next month per city ordinance to pay their bill.

If you do not own your property but rent, the property owner MUST call Falmouth City Hall and let the office staff know of the struggle to pay the bill. Tenants who find themselves in this situation need to contact their property owner and have them contact city hall.

Disconnect date is August 15 for any unpaid bill. Disconnects would presently begin on the next business day, Thursday, August 16.

