Tech expert shares warnings and advice about social media

Stephen Smith, founder of A Wired Family, asks a simple question during his social media presentations: if someone offered you $10,000 a month to follow your child everywhere he or she goes 24 hours, seven days a week, would you accept the offer?

He knows the answer to that question would be a resounding “no,” but he argues that parents who allow their children to use social media actually give companies around that amount when they allow them to load apps on their cell phones.

He explains, “Every app on your child’s phone is profiting from the private information that can be found there. That information is recorded, analyzed, and sold to companies that can potentially profit from that information.”

Pendleton County Champions Coalition hosted Smith to present to the middle and high school students during Anti-Bullying Week. Kenna Knight, Pendleton County Extension Agent for Consumer Sciences, recently heard him at a training. During that session, he talked about the link between social media and depression. Knight realized quickly how relevant his information was.

“I decided before the training was over that we needed him.”

Smith, a 40-year veteran of media, production, and information technology, became painfully aware of the challenges teens face with technology when he worked for Cincinnati Bell. Nearly 10 years ago, he saw a news report about a young lady who had sent a boyfriend a nude photo. The picture made its way around the school, and as a result, she was bullied to the point that she decided suicide was the only way out.

Smith saw the connection between his job and her ultimate decision. While he did not feel responsible for her suicide, he did feel he needed to help as much as he could to prevent more tragedies from occurring. In his mind, that meant educating teens and the adults around them.

He went to his CEO at Cincinnati Bell, and he was given six months to research and to develop his idea.

He worked with law enforcement, healthcare workers, and educators to gather information about technology and its effects.

Those effects turned out to be far more numerous than he had imagined, and his concerns, coupled with his love for the family unit, ignited a passion that grew into a non-profit organization.

Smith explains. “From 2010 to 2017, I worked on the issue as a part of Cincinnati Bell; then I retired, and my wife and I started A Wired Family, focusing on the technology concerns families face today.”

The information that he has gathered over the years has helped him see what is happening to our children. “I knew we needed to do better a better job linking psychology and technology,” Smith explains. “I tell kids that we have given them a Ferrari when we should have given them a Volkswagen.”

The facts are sobering.

Mental illness, suicide, and technology

Smith shares two graphs during his presentation. One graph depicts the steady increase of Smartphone usage in pre-teens and teens since 2011. The next graph depicts the increase of teen suicides. The two graphs are remarkably similar.

Just as alarming are the stats that healthcare professionals provide concerning depression among young people today. “In America today,” Smith relates, “over 36 percent of women 12 to 17 are depressed, and so are 13.6 percent of men of that age group.” In our area, Cincinnati Children’s Hospital saw a 70% increase in mental health concerns in children between the years of 2011 and 2015.

“Parents started replacing their first Smartphones around 2011,” Smith explains. “They were giving their old phones to their kids.” Often, the children were given the phones without any restrictions as to time limits. They were also given little guidance in what they accessed. “Many parents think their kids would never do anything wrong with the phone.”

Surveys reveal the truth.

A poll by AT&T revealed that nearly 50% of teens experience cyberbullying, and only one-third of those bullied tell an adult. (www.awiredfamily.org)

While Smith shares the statistics, he also shares his observations as to why our children are now more vulnerable to depression and suicide. He once again turns to technology.

“We were bullied when we were young. Maybe we were bullied on the bus or at school. When we got home, though, we were safe. The bullies were gone for a while. We had a break. Today, with social media, kids can’t disconnect, or they don’t disconnect. They feel they have to respond immediately.”

While many young people do nothing wrong, Smith suggests suggests that Smartphones and video games are far more dangerous to children and their thinking patterns than any technology that former generations grew up with, such as television.

“Television is passive. It allows a person to turn away, to be occupied in other ways. SmartPhones and video games don’t allow for that. They demand a person’s response, and, in our minds, that response has to be immediate.”

This constant demand on a person’s attention can lead to depression and other mental health concerns.

Porn and technology

Smith soon found out was that depression was not the only danger technology and social media presented. His research, including anonymous surveys of teens and face-to-face discussions with professionals and parents, revealed that teens stay up late to interact with their friends on social media, and that affects their school performance; worse, it opens doors for children to be introduced to porn. Much of that porn can be found on sites that have more innocent purposes such as gaming connections and music sites such as Twitch and Musical.ly.

This is also a prime time for teens to participate in inappropriate sexual behaviors by sending and receiving regrettable photos. “Fifty percent of kids that we surveyed in an area stretching from Columbus, Ohio, to here in Pendleton County admit to staying up till 2:00 A.M. to interact on social media,” Smith shares. “That means kids are allowed to take their phones into the bedroom. That is when and where most inappropriate things happen—in a child’s bedroom or in the bathroom closest to the child’s room. This is why I say that allowing your child to take a cell phone into a bedroom is bad parenting.”

Sending inappropriate pictures, even for teens, has consequences beyond the humiliating possibility that they will be sent to unintended viewers. Smith reminds parents that this activity can lead to legal consequences for their children, and it also could get in the way of college and career hopes.

“Many colleges, universities, and potential employers check the social media accounts of their applicants, and they check activity spanning from their eighth grade year, on.”

Apps, advertising, and predators

And those apps that kids download? First, the Children’s Online Privacy Act (COPPA) states that apps cannot be downloaded by children under 13 because those businesses are not allowed to sell a child’s private information to companies if he or she is under 13 years old.

But children under the age of 13 do sign up for these apps, sometimes with the parent’s consent, and sometimes without.

Anyone who loads the apps is agreeing to allow the app to follow that person. “This means 24/7, the app is following you. It follows you even when you aren’t using the app.”

Because the distributors of the app have to rely on the honesty of the user, parents have an added responsibility to be sure their children are over 13 when they sign up.

Social media apps fall into this category. Some are less intrusive; some are more. “Law enforcement compares apps like Yubo (formerly “Yellow”) to kids in a candy store when it comes to predators.”

“Friend-finder apps such as Yubo, Musical.ly, SnapChat Friend Finder, and others are designed to pinpoint user’s exact location. Social apps such as these and and even adult apps like Tinder are being used by kids, and they are designed to reveal the user’s location,” Smith says. He recommends going to the App Store or Google Play to search for friend-finders to know what kids may be loading onto their phones.

Protecting our kids

While Smith shares information regarding the dangers our kids face in today’s tech world, he also shares advice as to how we should protect them.

Talk with your children about what they are doing on social media and what they see.

Limit them to two hours of gaming and social media a day.

Have tech-free zones, especially in the bedroom.

Pay attention to the apps that they load, know what they are, and know how to find ghosted or vaulted apps (an app that can hide pictures and apps the person doesn’t want anyone to see).

Load parental control apps yourself. These can be found in iTunes and in Google Play. They do have a price tag, but they help you protect your child from many of the potential dangers related to technology.

More information

Smith shared more information about new concerns (virtual porn/augmented reality) and old concerns such as texting and driving.

For more information, please go to Smith’s website, www.awiredfamily.org, or Common Sense Media, www.commonsensemedia.org. You can also see A Wired Family on Twitter or on Facebook.

Smith has written a book called Social Media.

Jean M. Twenge, Ph.D. wrote iGen: Why Today’s Super-Connected Kids Are Growing Up Less Rebellious, More Tolerant, Less Happy—and Completely Unprepared for Adulthood—and What That Means for the Rest of Us.