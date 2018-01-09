Suspect in kidnapping, assault takes own life

Scott Guy Wilson wanted by Ft. Mitchell Police Department on charges of kidnapping, aggravated robbery and assault, died of a self-inflicted gunshot after a brief encounter with law enforcement officers on the morning of Sun., Jan. 7. After receiving information that the 47-year-old Wilson was at a home on Brownfield Road off Center Ridge Road in Demossville, Deputy Sheriff Aaron Adams and two Kenton County law enforcement officers was serving an arrest warrant when the suspect fled the scene out a back door into the woods. According to police, a black 1999 Toyota Camry in which Wilson had fled the scene in Ft. Mitchell was recovered in Price Hill.

