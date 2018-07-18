Summertime for Pendleton teachers focuses on poverty and student learning

As the school year starts, all certified staff working at PCHS, Sharp Middle School, and both elementary schools will be participating in a poverty simulation in preparation for the 2018-19 school year.

Teachers and administrators will be stepping into the shoes of someone facing poverty and walk through a simulated month of real life situations.

Executive Director of Teaching and Learning, Laura Pugh, explains, “Building relationships with all of our students is essential to student success. We want our students to believe that no matter their socioeconomic status, achievement is a reachable target and that we are here to help them experience success.”

In addition to the poverty simulation, certified staff will be loading buses on August 9 and taking a tour of Pendleton County roads to view the county’s geography, student homes, and neighborhoods.

Throughout the 2018-19 school year, staff at each Pendleton County school will also be conducting a book study of Eric Jensen’s Poor Students, Rich Teaching.

Pugh goes on to say that when she was the principal at Southern Elementary School, she and her staff read another one of Jensen’s books, Engaging Students with Poverty in Mind, and says, “those discussions were some of the most meaningful conversations I have ever had with staff.”

The poverty simulation, bus tour, and book study will help develop a rekindled awareness of the challenges our local students and families face every day.

