Students have new immunization guidelines for 2018-19 school year

Kentucky has instituted new immunization guidelines for students for the 2018-19 school year.

All K-12 students must show proof of receiving two doses of Hepatitis A vaccine and students 16 years or older need proof of receiving two doses of the Meningococcal vaccine to attend school.

Pendleton County Schools are asking all parents/guardians to contact their child’s healthcare provider at your earliest convenience to ensure these guidelines have been met.

When your child receives vaccines, please provide the school with a new immunization certificate that includes all immunizations he/she has received. The district will continue to send reminders and updates throughout the year regarding this change.

If you have questions, please contact the Pendleton County Schools Department of Student Services at 859-654-4981.

