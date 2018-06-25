Strong reflects on his time with Pendleton County Schools

Pendleton County Superintendent of Schools Dr. Anthony Strong has built has career in the field of education. Whether it’s been as a student, teacher, principal, or administrator, Strong has long found unparalleled value in education. Recently he’s decided to step away from behind the desk and officially retire from academia.

His term will end on June 30, 2018 and new Superintendent Joe Buerkley will take over on July 1, 2018.

Strong is ingrained in Pendleton County. Originally hailing from Fulton County in the far western corner of the Jackson Purchase, Strong’s educational career has long risen with Pendleton County schools. As a former agriculture teacher at PCHS, Strong understands the student body and wants to make the best decisions for their interests.

His role as FFA Advisor had him connected the Pendleton County Youth Fair and Kentucky Woolfest while he also served as a member of Falmouth City Council and Mayor.

Now it’s time for him to hang up his shoes. He leaves behind a fruitful legacy with a litany of accomplishments.

“For me it was a situation where, I had been here for seven years as superintendent,” elaborated Strong. “The board that was in place when I was hired has changed. I got five new board members compared to the five that hired me. The time when I came in was the period of time when they fired the previous superintendent and made some changes in finance.”

Before Strong accepted his position as Pendleton County superintendent, he knew he had to have a plan in place to turn around the school systems financial woes. Under the previous superintendent, Ned Yost, the school systems’ finances were mismanaged which led to many funding problems down the road.

“They were struggling with some different financial issues and they were looking for an experienced superintendent,” said Strong.

“I was working in Campbell County at the time and was in my second contract and had actually already signed a third contract. When some members of the board approached me after they had gone through the process. They didn’t find anybody they liked in the initial search process so they reached out to me and asked me if I was interested. I came down and met with them and is how I ended up taking this position.”

