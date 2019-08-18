Young Ladycats golf team seeks collective improvement

The Pendleton County Ladycats Golf team is poised to take a step forward in 2019 as the club seeks collective improvement among a youthful group of six ladies that features just one upperclassman.

Junior Emilie Bertram, who represented the program individually last year at the state tournament, returns to lead a promising squad that will be coached by her father, Rob Bertram. Last year,Bertram served as a volunteer assistant and says his top priority is making sure everyone improves over the course of the season.

“I think a successful year for us will be seeing that all the girls have improved. I know they are enthusiastic about wanting to get better, and I’ve already seen plenty of good things early on in our practice’s,” Bertram said.

The rest of the team is made up of sophomores Shelby Eckart and Stormy Ward, freshman Morgan Hart, and eighth graders Reese Barlow and Cailyn Harper.

In a pair of tournaments already completed, Emilie Bertram recorded a top 10 finish at a Villa Madonna-hosted tournament held at Twin Oaks on August 3. She followed that up with a top three finish shooting a 78 on August 6 at Eagle Creek Country Club at a tournament hosted by Grant County.