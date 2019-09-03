Wright State splits on road trip

The Wright State Raiders split on their first road trip of the season beating Memphis 4-2 on Sunday night after falling to Central Arkansas 4-1 to start the season on Friday night.

With a deep roster of 28 players, Coach Jeff Slemker made the decision to take none of the freshmen with the team on the road trip. As a result, former Wildcat Conner Harper was not with the team.

Stefan Rokvic scored two goals and Deri Corfe had a goal and an assist as Wright State beat Memphis 4-2 on Sunday night at Billy J. Murphy Track and Soccer Complex. After a Memphis goal in the 21st minute, Wright State evened it on a penalty kick goal by Rokvic. The Raiders struck again just three minutes later as Jackson Dietrich scored on the Corfe assist.

Second half scoring began on a Memphis penalty kick by sophomore Gurman Sangha. The tie was broken ten minutes later as Deri Corfe scored on an assist from freshman Ids Hannema. Rokvic struck again in the 89th minute to account for the final margin of 4-2.

The Wright State men's soccer team dropped their opener on Friday night to Central Arkansas 4-1.

Both teams created scoring opportunities in the opening minutes. UCA's Moaid Ankir nearly gave the Bears a 1-0 advantage less than two minutes into the match after his strike from just inside the penalty area forced a save from Raider goalkeeper Joel Sundell. Five minutes later Jackson Dietrich's strike rattled the right crossbar before going on its way out of play.

The deadlock would be broken in the 20th minute courtesy of Niklas Brodacki. Matthias Bendiksen slid Brodacki through, who was just onside and took care of the rest, finishing into the bottom right corner from six yards out.

Scoring picked up in the second half. A foul on Jeremie Charron led to a penalty kick score by Soren Jensen in the 51st minute.

Wright State would get on the board in the 62nd minute, as Deri Corfe scored on a free kick from 25 yards out.

The Raiders could get in no closer from there. UCA added two down the stretch for the final margin.