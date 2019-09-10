Wright State falls to Mountaineers

Wright State's men's soccer team traveled to Morgantown to take on the #24 ranked Mountaineers on Saturday night. A repeat of last year's 3-0 Raider victory didn't materialize, as WVU won 2-1.

A pair of first-half goals by seniors Andres Muriel Albina and Pascal Derwaritsch helped the Mountaineers jump out to an early lead and the eventual victory.

Senior Stefan Rokvic's goal in the 72nd minute cut the margin to one, but the Raiders were unable to make a final run.

Wright State goes to 1-2 on the season, the Mountaineers are now 2-1.

BY THE NUMBERS

WVU outshot the Raider 21-5, with an 8-3 advantage shots on goal

Rokvic's goal was his third in the last two games

Sophomore Zion Beaton logged his first assist as a Raider

HEAD COACH JAKE SLEMKER

"We didn't do enough as a group to get the result we wanted. We let the opponent and ref control the outcome of the game. We have to take it upon ourselves to dictate the play from the start."

UP NEXT

The University of Cincinnati visits Alumni Field for the home opener on Tuesday at 7 p.m. UC, 1-2 on the season, is coached by former WSU player and coach Hylton Dayes.