Wildcats win three, beat Paris, Ludlow and Calvary Christian

The Wildcats took care of business against Paris, defeating them 6-5. Junior Seth Gregg got the nod on the mound and didn’t disappoint. Gregg surrendered four earned runs and 10 hits. He was dealing, capping the game off with a total of seven strikeouts. Joey Ball came on in relief and didn’t surrender a run.

Offensively, the Wildcats had one of their most efficient games of the season thus far. Ethan Verst continued his good season at the plate going 1-2 with one run and two walks.

Ben Fieger and Gregg both had key RBIs during the game. Colton Beane and Brice Redden also drove in runs on offense. Josh Brownfield had one of his games of the season, collecting two hits and a run in the win.

“Paris swung the bats well, but we did a great job of responding the next inning,” said Head Coach Colin Duffie. “This win was good for our guys because it showed we could win a close ballgame.”

Pendleton County then dropped their next game against fellow 10th Region rival Bishop Brossart 14-4. Brossart came out hot offensively and didn’t look back. Ball got the start for the Wildcats, surrendering four earned runs with two walks and a strikeout. At the plate, the Wildcats struggled against Brossart’s pitching. There were six different batters to collect a hit for the Wildcats, but it unfortunately didn’t translate to meaningful runs. Verst scored two runs on one hit continuing his hot start.

“I feel like we did not do a good job of minimizing mistakes or taking advantage of runners in scoring position,” said Duffie. “We left runners on base the first four innings. We also made errors on defense, so it was by far the worst game we’ve played as a team all week.”

Rounding out the week was a convincing 12-2 victory over Calvary Christian. This is the Wildcats second win over the Cougars this season. Cody Sullivan kept them on their toes from the rubber. Sullivan had another dominant performance, gaining nine strikeouts and surrendering only one earned run. The Wildcats were even better from the plate. Redden had one of his best individual games of the season, scoring four runs on three hits with one RBI. Gregg provided some much- needed fire power with two hits and two RBIs. Connor Neltner also had a breakout game with one run, one hit and one RBI.

“Cody pitched really well and, as a group, we swung the bats really well and minimized the strike outs,” said Duffie. “I think we stick out twice as a team, which is really nice to see.”

Pendleton had started the week off by easily dispatching Ludlow 15-4 in six innings.

Colby Beane picked up the victory on the mound with four innings, allowing only a single earned run. Verst and Tanner Keeton each pitched one inning of the victory.

Fieger went five for five, scoring three runs and driving in two. Redden was also perfect at the plate, going three for three and adding a walk. He scored twice and had three RBIs.

It was a team effort as eight of ten players who batted ended up denting the plate with a run.

The Wildcats will face Robertson County at home on April 8. First pitch is scheduled for 5:00 p.m. On April 9, a rematch with Harrison County at home with first pitch being at 5:00 p.m. They round out the week away against Bellevue on April 10. First pitch is scheduled for 5:30 p.m.