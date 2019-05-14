Wildcats walk off with win over Lloyd Memorial

Pendleton County went 1-3 over the past week to bring their overall record to 10-16-1. Their win over Lloyd marked the first time Wildcat baseball has reached double-digit wins in a season since 2015 and the first time under Head Coach Colin Duffie. With only three regular season games remaining, the Wildcats have their sights firmly set on the 38th District tournament.

“We are playing hard, doing a lot of things really well,” said Duffie. “I like the way we are competing, but we are just not finishing games along with understanding what it takes to win.”

The Wildcats kicked off their week with a close 8-9 loss over Covington Holy Cross. Sophomore Ethan Verst got the nod on the mound. Verst pitched well, keeping the Wildcats firmly in the game. He surrendered eight runs while notching four strikeouts. Offensively, senior Ben Fieger led the charge going 2-5 with three RBIs. Sophomore Josh Brownfield also had an impressive game at the dish going 3-4 and scoring two runs.

The Wildcats faced a sound Ryle team next losing 14-1. It was a tough day for the pitching staff and bullpen as the Raiders hit the ball well the entire game. It was a tough day for Joey Ball and Alex Smith as both surrendered six runs each. Offensively the Wildcats were stymied as the Raiders pitching took control of the game. Ryle is usually one of the most competitive and fundamentally sound teams in the 9th Region. It was good for a young Wildcats team to play a game against a quality opponent.

The Wildcats got a crucial win against Lloyd Memorial, beating the Juggernauts 6-5. Junior Seth Gregg pitched a quality start, surrendering only three runs while striking out five. Verst came on in relief to shut the door on the game. Offensively the Wildcats played well. Freshman Brice Redden drove in two runs in three at bats without accumulating a hit. Brownfield also played well, going 1-3 with two RBIs. Sophomore Tanner Keaton walked in the winning run to secure the victory.

The Wildcats rounded out the week with a 5-7 defeat at the hands of Robertson County. It’s Robertson County’s first district win in baseball in over 10 seasons. Unfortunately there were no stats available at the time of publication. This game will have implications on district seeding as the Wildcats and Black Devils are now tied for third place in the district.

The Wildcats have three games to finish out the year. They rematch Covington Holy Cross at home on May 13. First pitch is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Bellevue is up next on the May 15. First pitch is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Their last regular season game is against Newport at home on the May 16. First pitch is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. The Cats will start 38th District Tournament play on Saturday, May 18 versus Nicholas County at noon. The district tournament is held on the BlueJackets home field.