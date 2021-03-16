Wildcats routed in 38th district tourney

Body

The Pendleton County Wildcats hosted defending 38th district champion Robertson County on March 15 looking to pull off an upset and keep their season alive.

The Wildcats entered the contest having lost seven straight, but with 10 days to practice and prepare, head coach Sam Elsbernd and his squad remained confident that they had a winning formula. However, problems that have plagued the Wildcats throughout the course of the season, particularly turnovers and lack of rebounding would ultimately do the team in as they suffered a 82-49 loss to end their season 7-12.

Robertson County opened up a double digit first half lead that they would hold onto heading into halftime up 35-23. From there, the Black Devils, led by 10th region player of the year Justin Becker, torched the Wildcats over the next eight minutes to pull away for good. They outscored Pendleton County 30-9 in the third quarter and cruised the rest of the way to win the game and advance to the district championship where they'll take on Harrison County. They also earn a berth in next weeks 10th region tournament.

Pendleton County was led in scoring by senior Tredyn Thomas, who finished his career with 17 points. He concludes his varsity career with 1,322 points which places him at ninth overall in Wildcats program history. The loss also marked the end for fellow seniors Noah Barnard, Mason Askren and Garrett Jack.

"I'm upset for our senior's, this isn't the result they wanted," said Coach Elsbernd. "I want all of them to know how much they mean to me. I love them like sons. They've represented our program and our school as good as you could hope, and I know they'll go onto become great men and leaders in our community," he added.

The Pendleton County program will move forward with a roster next season that appears to a crop of underclassmen that will be counted on to step up and deliver on the varsity level. The team will be anchored by the veteran core of Braydon Kidwell, Jacob Redden, Brice Redden and Ethan Verst.