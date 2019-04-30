Wildcats put Greyhounds on the run

Pendleton County went 2-1 over the past week with a rare tie. The Wildcats currently sit at 9-11 on the season inching closer to the .500 mark.

They kicked off the week against 10th Region opponent Paris winning 11-5. Ethan Verst took the mound for the Wildcats last week, striking out 10 batters and having one of his best games of the season. Offensively, the Wildcats took care of business, pouring on 11 runs on 12 hits. Verst continues on his tear, going 3-4 with two RBIs. Ben Fieger had a busy day on the base paths legging out a triple while going 2-4 at the dish. Brice Redden filled up the stat sheet going 2-2 with an RBI and a double.

“Against Paris, we played great,” said Head Coach Colin Duffie. “We responded better than I could have imagined from last weeks two losses. We played well in all three phases and executed perfectly. On the mound, Verst gave us five strong innings with 10 K’a, but, most importantly, he improved on past mistakes.”

The Wildcats next result was a rare 5-5 tie against Bracken County. It’s an abnormal sight for a high school baseball game to end in a tie. The last time it happened was the 2015 season when the Wildcats tied Grant County 6-6 at Iler Field. Joey Ball was the pitcher, throwing six complete inning and surrendering five runs while striking out six. Seth Gregg led the Wildcats at the plate, going 2-3. Fieger once againshowed up in a big way, going 1-2 with two RBIs.

“I really hate to tie but, given the circumstances without lights, it is part of what we deal with,” said Duffie. “I was pleased to see the team is finally showing a refuse-to-lose attitude with some grit. I have seen some passion and fight out of these guys the first two games.”

One of the highest scoring outings of the season, the Wildcats 10-20 loss against Carroll County was a spectacle. The Wildcats used four separate pitchers, three of which surrender more than five runs. Carroll County saw the ball well, and it translated into runs. The Wildcats weren’t to shabby on offense, either. Gregg went 3-3 with an RBI. Colton Beane went 2-3 with two RBIs. Verst went 1-4 with two RBIs, and Josh Brownfield went 1-2 with two RBIs.

“Against Carroll County, we didn’t pitch that well,” said Duffie. “Pitching depth is a weakness of ours, and we know that. We swung the bats well, but they hit it better than us.”

The Wildcats wrapped up the week with a solid 8-2 victory over Covington Holmes. Joey Ball took the mound once again, turning in a stellar performance, only surrendering four hits while striking out three. Verst led the way offensively, going 3-4 with two RBIs. Redden drove in two runs while going 2-4.

“Against Holmes, we played really well. Joey Ball pitched another amazing game, finally getting his first career varsity win,” said Duffie. “When we throw strikes, we usually have a good chance to win the game. I love seeing how far these guys have come and how far they will come in the future.”

The Wildcats have a busy week. They start off against Mason County at home on the 29. First pitch is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. The travel to Nicholas County on the 30 with first pitch scheduled for 5:00 p.m. On May 2, Ludlow visits Falmouth for a matchup at 5:30 p.m. On May 3 they travel to Lloyd in Erlanger for a 5:30 p.m. game. They finally round out the week with an away game against Covington Holy Cross.