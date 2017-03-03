Wildcats ousted in District opener

The dream of a third straight district championship quickly turned into a nightmare for the Pendleton County Wildcats as the club’s winningest season in 11 years came to an abrupt halt following a 63-55 upset loss to Harrison County on Feb. 20.

Harrison County (4-26) used a strong first quarter start to stun the Wildcats (18-11) and was able to maintain its poise in the closing minutes of the fourth quarter to fight off a valiant Wildcat rally and advance to the district championship. Harrison County would go on to claim the district crown after defeating Robertson County on Feb. 24.

Pendleton County fell behind 12-3, and 14-7 in the first quarter as Harrison County jumped out of the gate and played intense on both sides of the ball.

To view more, please log in or subscribe to the digital edition.