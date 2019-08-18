Wildcats looking to make noise in region

The Pendleton County Wildcats Golf team fields a mix of veterans and newcomers this year with a collective goal in mind to steadily climb the ranks of the 10th Region.

Second-year coach Timmy Cooper likes the progress already shown by his club in the early goings of the season and says the players all possess a desire to improve.

“These guys are very good kids who are dedicated to get better. I like where the program is headed. We will be ready for regional tournament this year for sure,” Cooper said.

A pair of seniors will lead the way as state tournament qualifier Clay Monroe and Blake Steele return for their final season representing the Wildcats. They’ll be joined by returning players Noah Barnard, Brice Redden and freshman Bryant Brown.

Monroe has had a strong start to his senior season with a tie for fifth at Pendleton County Invitational, tied for fourth at Mason County Invitational, and fourth at Beechwood Invitational.