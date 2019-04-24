Wildcats defeat Dayton

The Pendleton County Wildcats went 1-2 over the past week to bring their overall record to 7-10 on the season.

The week kicked off with a strong 16-1 victory over Dayton. The Wildcats pounced as soon as the first pitch was thrown, erupting for 13 runs over a two inning stretch.

Ethan Verst got the nod for the Wildcats on the mound. Verst was on the money, tossing a rare-no hitter--the first of his young career. Verst had great command of his pitches, walking two, surrendering one run, and striking out seven. At the plate, the Wildcats had a field day. Brice Redden had one of his best games of the season, collecting his first career home run and knocking in three RBIs. Cody Sullivan belted two double and knocked in three RBIs. Dalton Schlueter collected two RBIs.

“We played well against Dayton last night. Everyone hit the ball well, along with a no-hit pitching performance from 8th grader Ethan Verst,” said Head Coach Colin Duffie. “He has great fastball command. Other than two walks in the same inning that lead to a run, he threw the ball well.”

The Wildcats followed up their victory against Dayton with a tough 5-9 loss against Williamstown. The Wildcats had previously lost against Williamstown earlier in the season. Joey Ball got the ball for the Wildcats. The Demons saw Ball well as he gave up 11 hits and seven runs. Ball was able to keep them close by picking his spots. Tanner Keeton came on in relief, giving up two hits and two runs in his only inning of work.

Offensively, the Wildcats just couldn’t find a way to end up in the drivers seat. Ben Fieger has an important hit which netted him two RBIs. Redden continued his strong play at the plate with two hits, including a double.

“We had one bad inning that cost us five runs, and that was the difference in the game,” said Duffie. “I am proud of the guys and how they fought. They brought in a guy that threw strikes, and we couldn’t get anything going against him until the last inning.”

The Wildcats rounded out their week with a 17-1 loss against 38th district opponent Nicholas County. There were no stats available at the time of publication.

“Against Nicholas, we just got away from things that make us successful,” said Duffie. “We had a youthful moment and came out tight. They had a really good lefty on the mound, and we struggled in all 3 phases of the game.”

The Wildcats have a plethora of games for the upcoming week. On April 22, they play Paris at home with first pitch being scheduled for 5:30 p.m. On April 23, they play Bracken County at home with first pitch being scheduled for 5:30 p.m.