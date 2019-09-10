Wildcats among state football stat rankings

Kentucky High School Athletic Association released their state stat leaders after the third week and Pendleton County stayed among the state leaders in 3A.

Running Back Lyle Secrist is ranked 22nd in rushing per game average at 197 yards per game. His five touchdowns along with a two-point conversion has him 12th in the state averaging 13.3 points per game.

Quarterback Matt Campbell showed he is a two way threat ranked 20th in the state averaging 76 net yards per game passing and 24th in rushing with 95 yards per game. He is also 22nd in the state in scoring with four touchdowns and four two-point conversion averaging 10.7 points per game.

Gary Baker and Colton Beane are tied for 3rd in the state with two interceptions As a team, Pendleton County is tied with three other teams with five interceptions to top the state rankings.

As a team, the 3-0 Wildcats are 4th in scoring at 47 points per game while holding their opponents to an average of 12.7 ppg which is 10th in the state. Their scoring margin of 34.3 ppg is fourth in the state.

Their scoring is coming behind a rushing game that is fourth in the state averaging 358 yards per game. While their defense is 13th in the state only allowing 100 yards per game. Their passing game is 21st in the state at 82 yards per game while their defense is only allowing 74 yards per game which is 8th in the state also.

