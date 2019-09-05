Wildcats among state football stat leaders

Kentucky High School Athletic Association released their state stat leaders after the second week and several Wildcats are among their Class 3A football leaders.

Running Back Lyle Secrist is ranked 12th in rushing per game average at 120 yards per game. His five touchdowns along with a two-point conversion has him 9th in the state averaging 17 points per game. He is 30th with two receptions but averaging 38 yards per game. Offensively is not the only side of the ball he is getting it done for the Wildcats as he is 11th in the state in tackles with 14 solo and seven assisted tackles. He is averaging 10.5 tackles per game.

Quarterback Matt Campbell is 14th in the state averaging 92 net yards per game passing. He is 8 of 19 with a 42.1 percent completion rate and 233 yards in the air with two touchdown throws. He is also 30th in the state in scoring with two touchdowns and one two-point conversion averaging eight points per game.

Gary Baker and Colton Beane are tied for 2nd in the state with two interceptions while teammate Oak Fields is tied with a multitude of players with a single interception. Having three players among the state individual leaders translates to the team as the #1 team in the state with five interceptions.

As a team, the 2-0 Wildcats are 7th in scoring at 42 points per game while holding their opponents to an average of 13 ppg which is 12th in the state. There scoring margin of 29.0 ppg is fifth in the state.

There scoring is coming behind a rushing game that is fifth in the state averaging 310 yards per game. While their defense is 17th in the state only allowing 126 yards per game. Their passing game is 16th in the state at 92 yards per game while their defense is only allowing 82 yards per game which is 12th in the state also.

The Wildcats travel to Brooksville on Friday Night to take on the Polar Bears. They are led by first-year coach Tim Carver. A name very familiar to Pendleton County football fans as Carver started the Pendleton County program. Two of his coaches have Pendleton County ties as former Wildcat Mitchell King is on the staff and Damian Kindle, former assistant coach on present Wildcat Head Coach Brian Burgemeir's staff.

Coach is also the father of the Mary Pettit and Katie Chaplin who led the Ladycat softball team to the state tournament this past year. Katie's husband, Josh Chaplin, is on the Wildcats football staff.