Wildcat Soccer focusing on control of their effort and communication

New faces abound in the Wildcat Soccer program with graduation of key seniors and Coach Aaron Harper resigning after four straight 38th District titles. Former Coach Harper will spend his fall watching his son Conner Harper playing for Wright State University.

For new Head Coach Brian Adams, the season and district is a blank slate.

“I feel that we have a good enough team, that if we play to our ability, we have a very good chance at being successful,” said the new coach as he analyzes where his team stands in the 38th District.

On the defensive end, Adams has to replace a four-year starter in goal, and that task will fall on Connor Farwell.

“Everything that we want to do is based on having a solid foundation in the back to build from, and that begins with our goalkeeper. Connor has been impressive in every match so far,” Adams, who was a defender himself for Campbellsville College, said.

Farwell impressed Adams during Bluegrass Games with his play and ability to get the team in games.

The defensive lineup in front of a goalie is key to how much pressure the goalie will be put under by the opposing team.

Adams noted, “He’s going to get plenty of help from a strong spine up the middle of the team. We have potential to do some special things, but it relies on our center backs and holding midfielders to put their heads down and come ready to work everyday so we can take their games to another level.”

He mentioned the play of Ethan Courts and Tanner Keeton as being capable of special things as a center back pairing.

While Tyler Volz and Kameron Armentrout as a safety net in front of the back four and a “link between our defense and the attack,”

That attack will be much different than last year. Conner Harper takes 97 goals as the all-time leading scorer for Wildcat Soccer to Wright State.

“If any individual player tries to replicate what Conner did last season, we aren’t going to be successful. It is going to be up to every one of our players to contribute in the attacking third,” said Adams.

He is counting on four players to help shoulder the scoring load.

“Ty Caudill and Noah Barnard have shown signs of developing a really special partnership in the attack while Danny Miracle and Cody Mains have shown the willingness to cover a lot of ground and do the work that won’t show up in the box-score but can win you games,” said Adams.

Who controls the midfield play and whose goalie is seeing the most pressure generally determines the outcome of the game. He keyed on four players for this task: Volz, Armentrout, Miracle and Cody Mains.

“If we are successful this season, those four guys are going to be a major reason why. The middle of the field is where the game is won, and we have the players with everything in their toolboxes to control most of our games,” he said.

Armentrout is the lone senior on the roster and has been a shining example, according to the new coach.

“From the second I stepped into the position, his attitude and willingness to help has been great. He is the exactly what I want in a leader: Selfless, encouraging, hard-working,” said Adams about Armentrout.

Adams has a simple approach to the success he sees for the Wildcats.

“I want a team that is built on effort and and teamwork. The guys are probably already sick of hearing me say it, but the two things we have complete control over are our effort and communication. If we can come together and all 32 guys in the program give me everything they have when they step on the pitch, we have potential to do something really special this season.”

That happens and it will be a fifth 38th District championship for the Wildcats.