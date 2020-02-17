Wildcat Football trio signs with Thomas More

Three Pendleton County High School Wildcat Football players have committed to continue their football careers at Thomas More College.

Quarterback Matt Campbell and wide receivers and secondary Colton and Colby Beane signed their letters of intent.

“It has been a pleasure to coach them,” said Wildcat Football Head Coach Brian Burgemeir. “Their dedication and commitment sticks out in my mind.”

The trio played both defensive and offensive sides of the ball and were key contributors on the Wildcats returning to the playoffs this year.

Campbell had talked to other schools but felt his best offer was with Thomas More.

“They told me that I had a chance to change positions and play some slot receiver,” he said. “I am just going to do whatever it takes me to get on the field.”

Campbell finished in the top 25 in KHSAA passing stats and scoring while leading the team to top 20 finishes in team scoring, rushing, scoring margin and team passing.

Identical twins, Colton and Colby, anchored the secondary for the Wildcats that finished top 25 in Team Defense, Rushing Defense, Passing Defense, Sacks, Fumbles Recovered and Interceptions.

The brothers will be part of TMC’s and University of Cincinnati’s Engineering program while competing on the gridiron for Saints. It calls for four years at Thomas More then two years at UC.

“They kept contact with us throughout the season,” said Colby who indicated they attended a Thomas More camp last summer.

“We will have a good chance of contributing our freshmen year in the secondary,” said Colton on what the coaches have told them.

Thomas More is a member of NAIA and hte Mid-South Conference. Head Coach is Trevor Stellman and they finished the 2019 season 4-7.