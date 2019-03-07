Wildcat Bowlers named to Region 5 All Star Team

PCHS bowlers Koby Brewer and Trevor Colvin were selected as part of the 2018-2019 Boys Region 5 All Stars Bowling Team. The All Stars Team is comprised of 10 bowlers who had the ten highest individual season averages in Region 5.

The All Stars Team consisted of Campbell’s Cameron Bechtol, Austin Hitt, Grant Brock, Cody Brown; Highlands’ Jordan Cole, Alex Bach, Gunner Gabbard, Pendleton’s Trevor Colvin, Koby Brewer; Simon Kenton’s Jonathan Cummins; and Coach David Hampton. This team represented Region 5 in the statewide Kentucky Regional Meet at Super Bowl Erlanger on February 9, 2019. Although they performed well, they did not win the meet.

The competition to make the All Stars Team is fierce and requires many hours of practice and devotion to the game. This is the first time a Pendleton Wildcat bowler has made the team.