Weaver wins club golf championship in playoff with familiar faces

Lane Weaver, left, won the Northern Kentucky Golf Club men’s golf championship in a three-way playoff against Timmy Cooper, center, and Phoenix Ramsey who made a putt on the last hole to get into the playoff. The three were core members of the Pendleton County High School Wildcat golf team that won two regional titles under Coach Ron Stinson.

Each of finished the two day championship with a 143 with Weaver shooting a 74-69. Ramsey’s tee shot found the water on the first hole and left just Weaver and Cooper who had played the second day together. When Cooper’s tee shot went wayward on the third hole and he could not get up-and-down, Weaver parred for the championship.

"I've been playing at the course ever since I was in the 4th grade which was my first year on the golf team," said Weaver. "As years went by, I got to watch multiple club championships and invitationals. It was always a joy to watch so many great golfers come through and win these events. This weekend was no different. The competition was tough and the course was playing very different then what we are used to seeing."

With the joy of the club championship, it was heightened for Weaver by his playing partners in the playoffs.

"Getting to play with such a great group of guys who the game is what made it. Being able to compete with two former teammates and life long friends was bittersweet. To me, if felt like we were back in high school again. We are always pushing one another to play better and get over those shots and help each other find that little thing we may be missing when we are trying to figure things out."

He continued, "To be honest, it wouldn't have mattered which one of us would have won. It was so much fun to be back at it with those two again."

“It did not feel like a playoff but rather like practice in high school. It’s like playing with brothers,” said Cooper who fired a 66 with eight birdies on the second day to get into the playoff.