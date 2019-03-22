UPDATED: Paige Bowling steps down as Ladycat Varsity Basketball Coach

Maky parents and Paige Bowling officially resigned her position as Ladycat Varsity Basketball Coach and a search for her replacement as began according to Athletic Director Jordan Woodruff.

"Pendleton County Athletics greatly appreciates Coach Paige Bowling's tenure as the Ladycat Head Basketball coach," stated Woodruff. "She is a great role model for our students and PC Athletics wishes her the best."

After a successful playing career at Campbell County and Thomas More College, she joined the Pendleton County Ladycat staff as an assistant of Scott Collins and took over as head coach after his tenure ended following the 2014-15 season.

The Ladycats finished the 2018-19 season with an 8-18 record and a first round 38th District Tournament loss to Nicholas County. The team started out the season winning five of their first six games. A four-game losing streak evened their record at 5-5 and they entered the 2019 calendar year at 6-6.

They would finish the year losing 12 of 14 games including their last five games. The Ladycats battled injuries throughout the season with major players missing time or playing with injuries.

Despite the disappointing finish to the season, the eight wins was an improvement on a 5-22 season in 2017-18 and a 5-23 season in 2016-17. The eight wins matches her best season total. In her first season, 2015-16, the Ladycats compiled an 8-17 record.

Each of her four seasons ended with a loss in the first round of the 38th District Tournament, three times to Nicholas County and once to Harrison County.

Her career record is 26-80 which is the seventh most coaching victories in school history.

Many players, parents and Co-workers have taken to social media since the announcement to show their appreciation and support for her. Many expressed Bowling being a great mentor and role model to the young ladies she coached.

Those interested in the head coach or assistant coach position can apply at https://pendletoncounty.tedk12.com/hire/index.aspx

The Ladycats return 12 of the 14 players listed on the varsity roster during the past season. They return their top four scorers, five of their top six rebounders, and most of the players who earned the majority of varsity minutes. Sharp Middle School Ladycat teams won the conference championship in both the 7th and 6th grade levels.