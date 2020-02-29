UK Men’s Basketball Unveils 2020 Camp Schedule

LEXINGTON, Ky. – The Kentucky men’s basketball team has set the dates for its 2020 home camp schedule, featuring the popular Father/Son, Father/Daughter and Overnight Camps, presented by White, Greer and Maggard Orthodontics. The Satellite Camp schedule will be announced at a later time.

John Calipari and his staff will host seven camps at the University of Kentucky this summer – three Father/Son, two Father/Daughter and two Overnight sessions – providing multiple options for kids of all ages to attend and learn from college basketball’s premier coaching staff.

Registration for all camps is open. A limited number of spots for all camps are available and are based on a first-come, first-served basis, with online registrationrecommended as the fastest and most efficient form of registering campers.

Similar to previous years, all three camps will be split into separate sessions to accommodate for demand. The Father/Son Camps will feature three separate opportunities (June 12-13, June 19-20 and June 26-27) the Father/Daughter Camps will offer two dates (June 14 and June 28) and the Overnight Camps will have two separate sessions (June 21-24 and July 26-29).

All camps will be held on the University of Kentucky campus and feature UK’s upgraded dormitory and dining facilities, including new central campus residence halls and “The 90,” UK’s new dining facility. Buses will be provided to transport campers to all of the basketball facilities. Full-time athletic trainers will be stationed at each site throughout the duration of the camp, along with UK basketball staff members in all dorms to accommodate any questions or concerns. It is UK's goal to ensure a safe and fun environment, which provides all campers the opportunity to maximize their Kentucky basketball experience.

Once a camper’s registration is complete, the camper will receive a confirmation email with details of necessary paperwork needed (physical, insurance), along with a list of items campers will need to bring for camp. Any camp-related questions can be called into the men's basketball camp line at 859-257-9457 or 859-257-1916 or by email at ukmbbcamps@uky.edu.

2020 FATHER/SON CAMPS

The first John Calipari Father/Son Camp is scheduled for June 12-13, the second session will be June 19-20(on Father’s Day weekend) and the third session will be June 26-27.

Traditionally UK's most popular camp, father and son participants will be treated to instruction from the Kentucky coaches and staff, along with current Wildcat players through detailed skill work and competitions in the Joe Craft Center, Memorial Coliseum, Seaton Center and the Johnson Center. Father and son teams will compete with fellow campers of appropriate age groups (based on son's age/grade level) in competitions that incorporate skills learned throughout the camp. The skill work is designed to give both father and son drills and techniques to take home and continue working on together.

The Father/Son Camp is open to all fathers and sons ages 6-17, regardless of previous basketball experience. The commuter cost of the camp is $350 for a father/son duo and includes:

· Three meals (including dinner on Friday during registration)

· Camp T-shirt

· Two sessions of instruction and competition

· Photo and autograph opportunities with UK staff and players

The overnight cost of the camp is $380 for a father/son duo and includes all the items listed above plus the supervised dorm room for one night.

Check-in for the Father/Son Camps will be from 2-5 p.m. on the Friday of each session. Camp registration will be held inside the Seaton Center gymnasium, located on 1210 University Drive. All camp facilities, including dorms, dining, parking, camp store and gyms, will be clearly marked with signs once parents and campers enter any of the University of Kentucky campus entrances. For those who may miss the scheduled registration, UK will have staff members available after camp activities begin to complete your check-in at the Seaton Center (1210 University Drive).

Camp activities are set to begin at 5:30 p.m. on Friday in the Seaton Center. Closing ceremonies will be held in the Seaton Center gym on Saturday at 1:30 p.m.

Checkout for those campers staying in dorm rooms will be immediately following the awards ceremony. Each camper will be provided with a box lunch upon departure Saturday. Complete camp itineraries will be emailed to parents prior to the start of camp.

Cancellation policy: The $100 deposit is non-refundable except in the case of injury, illness or mandatory school event. If a cancellation is made for any other reason, tuition will be refunded less the $100 deposit if the cancellation is made before the first day of camp. Once the camp session has begun there will be no refunds, except in the case of injury or illness. This includes the cancellation of practices due to severe weather. The convenience fee associated with online registration is non-refundable.

2020 FATHER/DAUGHTER CAMPS

After an incredible demand and response for the inaugural John Calipari Faughter/Daughter Camp last year, UK has brought it back and added an extra opportunity. This year’s Father/Daughter sessions will be June 14 and June 28.

Using the fan-favorite Father/Son Camp as a model, fathers and daughters will be treated to instruction from the Kentucky coaches and staff along with current available Wildcat players through detailed skill work and competitions. Father-daughter teams will compete with fellow campers of appropriate age groups (based on daughter's age/grade level) in competitions that incorporate skills learned throughout the camp. The skill work is designed to give both father and daughter drills and techniques to take home and continue working on together.

The Father/Daughter Camp is open to all fathers and daughters ages 6-17, regardless of previous basketball experience. The cost of the camp is $99 per person ($198 for a father/daughter) duo and includes:

Lunch (noon to 1 p.m.)

Camp T-shirt

Two sessions of instruction and competition

Photo and autograph opportunities with UK staff and players

Check-in for the Father/Daughter Camp will begin at 7:30 a.m. at the Joe Craft Center ticket office, located at 338 Lexington Ave. Closing ceremonies will be held in the Joe Craft Center at 4 p.m.

Cancellation policy: The $100 deposit is non-refundable except in the case of injury, illness or mandatory school event. If a cancellation is made for any other reason, tuition will be refunded less the $100 deposit if the cancellation is made before the first day of camp. Once the camp session has begun there will be no refunds, except in the case of injury or illness. This includes the cancellation of practices due to severe weather. The convenience fee associated with online registration is non-refundable.

2020 OVERNIGHT CAMPS

The first John Calipari Overnight Camp is scheduled for June 21-24 and the second session will be July 26-29.Both camps are open to boys ages 7-17.

The Overnight Camp offers four days of skills training, team games, individual competitions and a division tournament. Campers will be pre-assigned to appropriate age/grade level divisions in which all skills work, competitions and games will take place. Skills work will be taught by UK coaches and staff, along with current Wildcat players. Each camper will be assigned a team within their respective age groups. Complete camp itineraries, gym schedules, and day camper drop-off and pick-up information will be included in the confirmation email sent to parents prior to the start of camp. Parents are encouraged to visit any of the gym sites to watch their children participate in camp activities.

The cost of the camp is $460 for overnight campers and$360 for day campers.

To register as an overnight camper and stay in a dorm room for this year's Overnight Camp, participants must be 12 years of age prior to the first day of camp (June 21 for session one and July 26 for session two). Campers below the age of 12 must register and participate as a day camper/commuter. No exceptions, per University of Kentucky Athletics Department policy.

Overnight Camp cost includes:

· Dinner during registration Sunday, three meals on Monday and Tuesday, and breakfast and lunch on Wednesday

· Supervised dorm room for three nights (Sunday to Wednesday)

· Four days of instruction, competitions and team play

· Camp T-shirt

· Photo and autograph opportunities with UK staff and players

Day Camp cost includes:

· Dinner during registration Sunday, three meals on Monday and Tuesday, and breakfast and lunch on Wednesday

· Supervised drop-off (8:30 a.m.) and pick-up (8:30 p.m.) every day of camp

· Four days of instruction, competitions, and team play

· Camp T-shirt

· Photo and autograph opportunities with UK staff and players

Camp registration will be held inside the Seaton Center gymnasium, located on 1210 University Drive. Registration for overnight campers will be from 2-5 p.m.Registration for day campers will be held from 3-5 p.m.

All camp facilities, including dorms, dining, parking, camp store and gyms, will be clearly marked with signs once parents and campers enter any of the University of Kentucky campus entrances. For those who may miss the scheduled registration, UK will have staff members available after camp activities begin to complete your check-in at the Seaton Center (1210 University Drive).

The dinner for campers only will take place from 3-5 p.m. at “the 90”, and camp activities will begin at 5:30 p.m. in the Seaton Center. Campers will be escorted by UK camp staff to the Seaton Center for the beginning of camp activities. Camp for both sessions will conclude with the awards ceremony on Wednesday at 4 p.m. in the Seaton Center. Dorm checkout for campers 12 years old and above will be immediately following the awards ceremony. Parents and campers will check out of their room by returning keys to the front desk located on the first floor of their dorm. Key deposits will be returned in the lobby of your dorm.

Cancellation policy: The $100 deposit is non-refundable except in the case of injury, illness or mandatory school event. If a cancellation is made for any other reason, tuition will be refunded less the $200 deposit if the cancellation is made before the first day of camp. Once the camp session has begun there will be no refunds, except in the case of injury or illness. This includes the cancellation of practices due to severe weather. The convenience fee associated with online registration is non-refundable.

The University of Kentucky’s camps and clinics are open to any and all entrants (limited only by number, age, grade level and/or gender).

NCAA rules prohibit payment of camp expenses (camp tuition, transportation, spending money, etc.) for prospects (ninth grade and above) by University of Kentucky donors. For Men’s basketball, a prospect is an individual who has started classes for the seventh grade. NCAA rules also prohibit free or reduced camp admissions for prospects. If you have any questions, notify camp officials prior to attending camp.

For the latest on the Kentucky men's basketball team, follow @KentuckyMBB on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram, and on the web at UKathletics.com.