Tennis teams enter rebuilding season

The new season is young, and so are the Pendleton County Tennis teams for 2019. Replacing many experienced players this season due to graduation, Coach David Tackett said, “We are young and still trying to find the best combinations and roles for our players.”

The girl’s team will be leaning on Josie Miller for leadership, and the new doubles pair of Mallory Kordes and Lexi Magee are learning how to communicate and play as a pair. Another pair to watch will be Sadie Wright and Baileigh Tackett.

Although the team has seven juniors, it also has the inexperience of seven 8th graders. “We will be teaching techniques most of the season and working on building our skills.” Coach Tackett remarked about the outlook for the year, “We have a good bunch of kids that work hard and are willing to learn.

The boys will be led by returning Jonathon Bayless along with Mason Askren and Tredyn Thomas. The boys’ team graduated a large group of players last season, so coaches will be looking to rebuild and continue the success from last year. Overall, Coach Tackett is optimistic in saying, “We know we have some work cut out for us, but the kids will pick it up quick as they gain experience.”