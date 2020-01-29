Sydney was the 'Man'or

The Ladycats took the floor Tuesday night to face the Dayton Green Devils in a span of two weeks that has seen marked improvement in their game play. This is not the same team that took the floor back in December as Coach O’Hara and her staff are making steady progress into building this team.

On the night the three senior Ladycats, Shelby Turner, Samantha Verst, and Alexis Eckart, were honored before the game for their years of playing basketball. There was a good crowd on hand as the band, cheerleaders and the student body were loud and had the gym rocking.

As the game started Dayton quickly ran out to a small lead in the first quarter, but the Ladycats fought their way and took a 16-15 lead by the end of the quarter. A one point lead that would turn out to be very important at the end of the game.

Sydney Manor didn’t take that long to get warmed up as she swished three 3 pointers in the opening quarter. Then started off the second quarter with another three swished from the wing.

She started off the second half as she finished the first sinking two more three pointers giving her six for the game and tying her with her sister, former Ladycat McKayla Manor and Ashley Johnson. The buzz started going around the gym in the crowd and on the wall among all the former coaches about who held the current record.

All of this was going on around a very close game that had both teams moving the ball up and down the floor. Then Manor swished her seventh three from the corner tying her for the Ladycat record with Tayler Black with a whole quarter left to play.

During this time Saniah Thomas was also having a strong game of her own including a ferocious block of a Dayton shot attempt. She ended the game as the second leading scorer with 10 points, but was pivotable on the glass getting rebounds and causing Dayton players to adjust their shots.

Going into the fourth quarter the score stood at Ladycats 50-41. The Devils would not go easily into the night and put together a rally that saw them tighten the score and the tension in the gym. Samantha Verst then hit a three at just the right time as Thomas went to the free throw line and went four for four. The outcome was still in doubt as Manor calmly swished two more threes giving her a total of 10 for the game and the new Ladycat three point record. Her night tied Cody Sullivan for the school varsity record. He also hit 10 three-pointers for the Wildcats in a victory over Calvary Christian.

As Dayton turned up the full court pressure the Ladycats were able to hold out the final seconds for the 64-63 win.

Manor commented after the game, “Three pointers have always been a big component of basketball in my family. At the beginning of the season my shots weren’t falling like I hoped and I lost my confidence. I spent a lot of time focusing on my shot and it finally paid off. Coming out in the first half and making four threes I felt very confident with my shot. I am honored to hold the Ladycat three point record.”

Coach O’Hara said of Manor’s achievement, “That was just the game she needed to boost her confidence. Teams have to face injuries and illness which gives other players the chance to step up and Sydney definitely stepped up. I have never seen a shooting performance like she put on in a game. I hope this gives her the confidence she needs down the stretch to keep shooting and playing hard.”

It was quite the night for Manor as she never looked hurried and appeared calm the whole night. For the Ladycats it was another victory and puts them one win away from the number of wins they had last season with eight games to go in the regular season.

The Ladycats will be back in action on Wednesday (Cov Latin 6 p.m.) and Friday (at Bracken County 6 p.m.) looking to notch up a couple more wins.