Sundell spectacular in victory

On a toasty evening at Alumni Field Wright State's men's soccer team defeated the University of Cincinnati 2-0. The win gets the Raiders back on the winning track after losing at West Virginia last Saturday.

The game remained scoreless until the 32nd minute when Deri Corfe hit the back of the net off a deflection from UC goalkeeper Noah Lawrence. Moments before Zion Beaton sent a rocket from 30 yards out that led to the goal.

Both teams mounted several offensive challenges in the second half with UC being much more attack-focused than the first half. Senior Joel Sundell made some fantastic saves in goal for the Raiders. On one exchange Bearcat Darryn Commissiong hit the crossbar just above the outreached hands of Joel Sundell. For WSU, Corfe nearly notched his second goal in the 60th minute on a short run up the left side. Lawrence made the diving stop to keep it at 1-0.

The Raiders extended their lead on a PK by Stefan Rokvic with just over a minute to play.

BY THE NUMBERS

The Raiders dominated in shots in the first half, 10-5, but UC rebounded to outshoot WSU 12-11 in the second, with a 7-3 advantage shots on goal.

Sundell recorded a season-high nine saves.

Rokvic has had at least one goal three consecutive games, and leads the team with four on the season

UP NEXT

The Raiders are back on the road this weekend, traveling to Loretto, PA, to play St. Francis University on Saturday. First touch is at 4 p.m.