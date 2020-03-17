Sports hiatus turns local athletes lives upside down

As the sports world comes to a screeching halt due to the global pandemic caused by COVID-19, the impact here at home will be felt most certainly by the student-athletes at PCHS, especially the senior class.

Falmouth Outlook was all set to publish its annual Spring Sports Preview highlighting the upcoming schedules for Baseball, Fastpitch Softball, Tennis and Track. However, those respective sports have been put on hiatus and the possibility they may be shelved entirely remains very likely.

What a shame.

Anyone who knows me personally can tell you that I look forward to the start of spring and warmer weather as much as anyone, and if it wasn’t for sports (primarily, basketball and football) I don’t know how I would make it through the winter months. The thought that the ballfields, tennis courts and other venues that occupy our spring sports events could remain dormant in the coming months is very disheartening...I can’t imagine how those senior athletes, their parents and coaches are feeling right now. They’re likely being robbed of invaluable experiences and moments spent together that can never be replicated.

Sports has always served an as escape from the everyday difficulties that life can throw our way, and to know that for the foreseeable future we won’t be able to enjoy the competition and cheer for our favorite teams and player’s on every level ranging from high school, college and professional will undoubtedly leave a void that will be hard to fill.

We’ll continue to monitor the developing situation our area and the nation is facing and remain optimistic that the hiatus will be short-lived; however, just in case it’s not, on behalf of all the reporters who take pride in covering local sports, Keith Smith, Scott Collins, Kenton Hornbeck and myself, we all say thank you to the incredibly talented and dedicated student athletes, particularly the senior’s, for making our jobs hardly feel like “work”.