Six games comprise the @NKUNorseMBB nonconference home slate

HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Ky. – Six games comprise the Northern Kentucky men’s basketball team’s nonconference home slate for the 2019-20 season.

Following the regular-season opener against UC-Clermont on Nov. 5, the Norse host Coppin State in their second home contest of the regular season. NKU and CSU will square off Nov. 17.

Texas Southern is scheduled to visit BB&T Arena on Saturday, Nov. 23. The Tigers are coming off of a 24-14 record, which included road wins over Baylor, Oregon and Texas A&M. TSU competed in the CollegeInsider.com Tournament, losing to NKU’s fellow Horizon League member Green Bay in a one-point overtime thriller in the semifinals. The SWAC has been dominated by Texas Southern in recent years with the Tigers winning three of the last five regular-season crowns and four of the last six conference tournaments, thus participating in four NCAA Tournaments during that time.

On Monday, Nov. 25, Northern Kentucky hosts Midway (Ky.).

December’s nonconference docket features a matchup against Eastern Kentucky on the eighth. The Norse and Colonels will be meeting for the third-straight season, with the home team holding court in each of the first two meetings.

NKU then closes out the home portion of its nonconference schedule on Dec. 15 against Illinois State. The Redbirds went 17-16 last season, including a 9-9 mark in the Missouri Valley Conference that led to a share of fifth.

Season tickets go on sale to the general public Monday, Aug. 26. For more information on season tickets, please visit NorseTickets.com or contact Micki Ford (859-572-7848, fordm10@nku.edu).

#NorseUp