Peoples leads boys track at Harrison County

The Pendleton County High School Track and Field team made the short run down U. S. 27 to Harrison County for the 50th Harrison County Invitational on Saturday, April 27.

The Ladycats finished 9th while the Wildcats finished 10th.

Scoring members for the Ladycats were:

The 4X200 meter relay team of Kirsa Hanser, Emma Record, Anaelle Lambert and Casey Jones ran a 2:11.53 finished 6th for three points.

Hanser and Record were joined by Hailey Brewer and Emma Cummins for the 4X100 meter relay. They finished 8th earning a single point with a time of 1:00.92.

Hanser ran the 300 meter hurdles in 55.77 for fifth place and four points towards the team total.

Lambert was the high individual scorer for the Ladycats in the high jump competition. She cleared 4’ 4” for third place and six points.

In the triple jump, Casey Jones soared to a distance of 28’ 6 1/2” for sixth place and three points.

Each track meet is started with the 4X800 meter relay and the boys team finished sixth with a time of 9:27.41 earning four points for the team. The runners were Samuel Peoples, Mason Hornbeck, Jacob Baker, and Koby Leazer.

Peoples also earned six points in the 3200 meter run finishing third with a time of 11:09.60 and four points for the team in the 1600 meter run with a time of 5:08.07 which placed him fourth. Peoples contributed or was a part of 14 of Pendleton County’s 25 points.

The 4X100 meter relay team of Mac Tackett, Keitin Pugh, Mason Fuller and Coen Fuller finished eighth for a single point. Their combined time was 56.53 seconds.

Coen Fuller logged a distance of 18’ 7” in the long jump for third place and six points.

In Unified competition, the Pendleton pair of Sam Bryant and Parker Schry finished third in 2X50 meter relay with a time of 20.46. They finished second in long jump and shot put.