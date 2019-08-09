NKU Norse Mens Basketball downs British Virgin Island National Team

SAINT THOMAS, U.S Virgin Islands – A light day on the docket for the Northern Kentucky University men’s basketball team provided some much needed rest after two busy days to open the trip. A little rest and relaxation at the resort was just what the doctor ordered. The Norse responded on the hardwood following last night’s buzzer-beating win over USVI with a convincing victory against the British Virgin Islands National Team.

NKU 93, British Virgin Islands National Team 64

Dantez Walton was on fire for a Norse squad that opened Thursday night’s contest against the British Virgin Islands National Team clicking on cylinders. All 10 active players saw at least three minutes playing time in the game, with NKU walking out the University of the Virgin Islands Gymnasium victorious by a final score of 93-64.

Stats Leaders

· Tyler Sharpe paced the Norse for the second-straight night, dropping 31 points on 11-of-17 shooting that included a 7-for-11 performance from 3-point range.

· Dantez Walton was nearly perfect from the floor, converting 8-of-9 field-goal attempts and 5-of-6 from three. He finished with 23 points.^

· Trevon Faulkner used 8-of-11 shooting at the charity stripe to become the third Norse in double-figures with 12 points. He also dished out five assists with just two turnovers.

· Adheke corralled a game-high 14 rebounds, while adding six points to the scoring column.

The Details

NKU jumped out to a quick 21-8 lead just over five minutes into the game before BVI slowly whittled the margin down to a pair of points, 26-24. But, the Norse countered with a 14-3 spurt to pull ahead by double-figures before going into intermission ahead, 46-31

A quick start to the second half, led by eight points from Walton, saw Northern Kentucky extend its lead to 22. In fact, the Norse would go up by as many as 36 points before the game coming to a close with a 93-64 win.

Notes

· Through two games, Sharpe is averaging 30.0 points per game behind 53.7 percent (22-of-41) shooting and 41.4 percent shooting from three (12-of-29).

· Walton has converted 11-of-14 (78.6 percent) from the field and 7-of-10 from long range, averaging 17.5 points in 14.5 minutes per game.

· Faulkner has averaged 17.0 points and dished out eight assists through two games.

· A night after handing out 20 assists on 31 made hoops, NKU handed out 20 dimes on 29 made baskets Thursday night, while only committing nine miscues. Led by Tre Cobbs’ nine assists, NKU now has 40 in its two contests.

· Adheke has been a monster on the glass, pulling down an average of 13 caroms a contest.

Next Up

· Friday is an off day for the Norse in terms of basketball-related activities. However, the team is set to go on a catamaran trip to Turtle Cover, where the team will get a chance to swim with the sea life.