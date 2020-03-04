I have attended several University of Kentucky games in Rupp Arena. The first was with my dad, Paul and in that 1978 championship season. The Wildcats beat Auburn and James Lee threw down a monstrous dunk over an Auburn player on a fast break.

I have attended UK games at Rupp Arena and saw the UK Women’s team beat a Pat Summit led Tennessee team much to the dismay of my good friend Scott Collins. His selfishness to cover a fiscal court meeting freed me up and allowed me to take in this male version of UK/UT.

I have been blessed to see a handful of games this season as a member of the media following Pendleton County’s Dontaie Allen in his first year with Kentucky.

Even with Allen sitting out this season as he recovers from an ACL tear his senior year at Pendleton County, this UK team has become one of my all-time favorite teams. They have been a great story of perseverance, hard work and dedication as two players who were thought to have, dare I say, a bust in their UK careers have been stars this season. Nick Richards and Immanuel Quickley have thrust their names into consideration for SEC and national awards while their NBA stock has been soaring as much as the stock market has the past four years.

Quickley has done it while giving full credit to his faith in God and Jesus. https://sportsspectrum.com/sport/basketball/2020/02/12/kentuckys-immanuel-quickley-wildcats-shares-faith/

For anyone who has coached, player’s success is always a great story, but even more so when it comes while overcoming obstacles and requires patience and hard work.

I have never been able to take in the festivities of a University of Kentucky Senior Night until this night.

I have never heard the words of ‘My Old Kentucky Home’ bring tears to the graduating seniors and their family. The song most famously was sung by Happy Chandler for many years. You can watch the former Kentucky Governor and MLB Commissioner sing it at https://youtu.be/fsQj46swDvI

I do know the words having first singing the song in the classroom of Shirley Merrill at Northern Elementary. Probably was a PTA meeting or something school assembly that my classmates and I performed at.

Stephen Foster, called the father of American music, composed the song and while he wrote many well-known songs, it is this one that he is most famous for in Kentucky.

While the words are from a time long ago, the chorus is one that puffs up a Kentuckian heart.

Weep no more, my lady,

Oh! weep no more to-day!

We will sing one song for the old Kentucky Home,

For the old Kentucky Home far away.

No matter where a Kentuckian, even the transplanted Kentuckians who are playing for the men’s team, may travel in this world and how far away it may be, they forever have a Kentucky home.

Dakari Johnson returned to be the Y in cheerleaders Kentucky cheer. He plays professional basketball in China. And yet, he returned on this night to his old Kentucky home and the 23,000 fans filling Rupp Arena roared their support and love for him.

Nate Sestina was the only UK senior player this season and having been here only a single season, my guess is that he is just beginning to learn what a special Kentucky home that Rupp Arena is.

While they are not seniors, there is a great chance that Richards, Hagans, Quickley and Tyrus Maxey played their last game at Rupp Arena.

Whenever this season comes to a close, and if he can help bring the ninth national championship banner to the rafters of Rupp, Sestina and whichever teammates join him will understand even more as the departing players begin to barnstorm throughout Kentucky.

While the pregame was special, the game itself was a typical fashion for the 2019-20 Wildcats. They played strong and built a double digit lead looking like they were going to blow out the Volunteers. Then they let UT right back into the game and the Volunteers took a 63-60 lead.

Hagans hit a driving layup then quickly stole the ball back and was fouled on another drive. Hitting the first free throw, he erased that UT lead with just under six minutes left to play.

After a orange three pointer, Quickley had a strong move with the basket and implored the crowd as they ran back down the floor. They responded and after an UK foul, he waved for a louder volume from BBN.

Throughout the final few minutes, BBN showed that support with waves of crashing cheers reigning down on the team but it would not be enough. Too many lost loose balls and rebounds allowed UT to hold on for the 81-73 victory.

Despite the disappointing loss, Sestina will always have an Old Kentucky Home.