Ladycats send 9th Region champ back to the bus

The Pendleton County Ladycats collected a pair of victories to open their 2019 season, including a thrilling home win over a preseason top 25 ranked opponent.

The Ladycats hosted Simon Kenton on March 18 and were defeated 11-0 in five innings. Eighth grade starting pitcher Kayley Bruener ran into trouble on the top of the third as she surrendered seven runs to the talented Lady Pioneers squad. The Pendleton County bats were limited to just a pair of singles by the sister duo of Samantha and Olivia Verst. Simon Kenton would go on to tack on four more runs in the top of the fifth to send the Ladycats to the season opening loss.

Pendleton County rebounded well the following day as the team hosted Ryle. The Lady Raiders entered the contest ranked 21st in the state. Ryle opened the game by grabbing an early 4-0 lead, but the Ladycats countered with a three-run inning in the bottom of the first as Olivia Verst reached base with a single, followed by a Sydney Manor double. Freshman Raegan Carlisle tripled both runners in and would score shortly thereafter following a groundout by Sam Verst. In the top of the second, Ryle broke the game open by erupting for seven runs to take a commanding 10-3 lead.

But the Ladycats would not go down without a fight. They tacked on two runs in the bottom of the third as Olivia Verst singled to lead off the inning followed by an RBI single by Carlisle. She would then score for Pendleton County following a double by Sam Verst. Pendleton County would continue its comeback in the bottom of the fourth, scoring four more times to pull within a run at 10-9. Starting pitcher Kayley Bruener found her groove after a rough start and held Ryle scoreless for four straight innings as the Ladycats methodically chipped away at the deficit. In the bottom of the sixth, the team got big hits by Carlisle (to tie the game and finish the day 4-4 with four RBI’s), Bruener and seventh grade newcomer, Maddie Musk, who delivered a triple to put the Ladycats up 13-10.

Ryle would strike for a run in the top of the seventh but Bruener and the Ladycats would go on to complete the unthinkable comeback to rally from seven down and to earn their first win of the season.

On March 22, Pendleton County traveled to face Dayton and reeled off a convincing 12-3 victory. Kayley Bruener threw a complete game as she scattered seven hits over seven innings and strike out eight batters. The Ladycats scored in each of the first four innings before seizing control with a six-run effort in the top of the sixth inning. Three players turned in multi-hit performances led by Maddie Musk who finished 4-4. Olivia Verst finished 2-5 (3 RBI) and Raegan Carlisle went 2-4.

Pendleton County looks to extend its winning streak with a busy stretch ahead of them that begins at NewCath followed by a home game versus Bracken County and a pair of road matchups at Bourbon County and Beechwood. The team will conclude its week hosting Robertson County in a doubleheader on March 30.