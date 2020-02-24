Ladycats season ends in first round of districts

The Ladycats battled hard and held a 32-26 advantage midway through the third quarter before Nicholas County stormed back to take the contest, 58 to 43. The Lady Blue Jackets made 15 out of 18 free throws in the fourth quarter as they held onto the lead and the Ladycats were trying to mount a furious comeback.

Nicholas County advances to the 38th District Tournament Championship game. They will play Harrison County who beat Robertson County earlier in the evening. Game time is 7 p.m. on Wednesday, February 26 at PCHS.

The Ladycats finished Head Coach Jenna O'Hara's first season with a 12-19 record. It was the most victories a Ladycat team had recorded since the 2014-15 season.

Senior Shelby Turner, who was recently named Honorable Mention All-Region and broke the 1,000 point barrier earlier in the season, was selected to the 38th District All-Tournament team. Turner had 15 points in the game.

Read Scott Collins full account of the game including comments from Coach Kelsch in the Tuesday, March 3 edition of Falmouth Outlook.