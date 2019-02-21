Ladycats season comes to an end in district

Pendleton County dropped their final game of the season in the first round of the 38th District tournament against Nicholas County 26-59. The Ladycats final record for the season was 8-18 with a 5-8 record within the 10th Region.

Nicholas County's full court pressure hampered and harrassed the Ladycats throughout the night. At times, it created easy scoring opportunities for the Lady Jackets. At other times, it kept the Ladycats from getting into an offensive flow. That was never more evident as the Ladycats could only a basket each by Olivia Verst and Shelby Turner in the first eight minutes of the game.

The Ladycats were led in scoring by junior guard Shelby Turner with 18 points. Turner played extremely well shooting 41.7 percent from the floor. She hit two 3-pointers which also led the team. Turner went a perfect 6-6 from the free throw line to cap off her all 38th District Tournament team performance. It was a tough game for the Ladycats offensively. As whole as they shot only 22 percent from the floor and 16.7 percent from 3-point range. Junior forwards Alexis Eckhart and senior Kennedy Pugh tied for the team lead in rebounds with 7 a piece.

The Lady Jackets were led by Shelby Stafford with 18 points. Megan Cobb added 11. It was a tough shooting game for the Lady Jackets as well. Nicholas County mustered a 38 percent field goal percentage and 20 percent from 3 point range. The Lady Jackets earned a game against Harrison County in the 38th District championship on Thursday.

Although the Ladycats season came to an end, they displayed prowess and potential for a relatively young team with only two seniors. The Ladycats return the bulk of their scoring with Turner, Sydney Manor and Samantha Verst. They also return their leading rebounder in Eckhart. Head Coach Paige Bowling will enter the offseason looking to improve on shooting and defense in order to make a run in district next season.