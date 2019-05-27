Ladycats notch first regional win in program history

The Pendleton County Ladycats continue to rewrite the record books as the club earned its first ever victory in regional tournament play by defeating Scott 6-1.

The win sends the team to the semifinal round for the first time in school history. Eighth grade starting pitcher Kayley Bruener threw a complete game allowing just one run over seven innings while issuing no walks.

In front of a large Pendleton County contingent of fans, the Ladycats totaled 11 hits on offense and seized control of the contest following a four-run outburst in the bottom of the second inning highlighted by RBI hits by Maggie Burgemeir and Avery Himes. The Ladycats would later add two more runs in the bottom of the fifth as Raegan Carlisle and Bruener each knocked in a run.

"We came into the game ready and it was a total team effort. When we're on top of our game we know we are hard to beat," Bruener said following her nine-strikeout performance.

Pendleton County displayed highly-efficient play both defensively as well as on the basepaths as the team recorded a rally-halting double play to escape trouble in the top of the sixth, and also used aggressive baserunning in the early innings to help take the lead in the second. Head coach Mary Pettit was pleased with execution by her players as she now has her club two wins away from a state tournament berth.

"The girls took this game very seriously as they understand that a loss ends the season. Scott is a quality team and I'm so proud of how the team continues to handle everything in front of them. We had the support of a huge crowd of Pendleton County fans who packed the park like only they can," Pettit said.

Pendleton County will play George Rogers Clark, who beat Mason County 10-3 in a first round matchup. That quarterfinal matchup will be played on Tuesday May 28 at 5 p.m. at Campbell County High School. The winner will move onto the championship game on May 29.