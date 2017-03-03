Ladycats fall to Fillies in Districts

One thing is guaranteed in basketball. Each trip to the offensive end with a turnover, limits your chances to score. In the Pendleton County versus Harrison County 38th District Tournament match-up, the Ladycats committed too many turnovers which resulted in too few points and a 58-36 loss.

“We weren’t aggressive enough against the zone in the second quarter. We played hesitant and stopped looking to shoot,” Coach Paige Bowling said.

To view more, please log in or subscribe to the digital edition.

.